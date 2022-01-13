LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—13 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Permitted development
  • Court of Appeal finds changes to Use Classes Order were not unlawful (Rights: Community: Action v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
  • Planning policy
  • Court clarifies approach to inconsistent planning policies (Sav Developments Ltd v London Borough of Tower Hamlets)
  • Defra opens consultation on biodiversity net gain
  • Defra publishes details of Landscape Recovery and Local Nature Recovery schemes
  • Defra publishes its expected outcomes for new land management schemes
  • DfT publishes guidance on making transport accessible and inclusive
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal decision finding that changes to the Use Classes Order were not unlawful; a consultation on biodiversity net gain; publication of details of Landscape Recovery and Local Nature Recovery schemes; a policy paper on land management schemes; guidance on making transport accessible and inclusive; a new plan for building safety and protecting leaseholders; a new environmental sustainability division in National Highways; a case concerning a challenge to consent for a road bridge over a railway and TCPA guidance on flood risk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

