Planning weekly highlights—13 January 2022

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal decision finding that changes to the Use Classes Order were not unlawful; a consultation on biodiversity net gain; publication of details of Landscape Recovery and Local Nature Recovery schemes; a policy paper on land management schemes; guidance on making transport accessible and inclusive; a new plan for building safety and protecting leaseholders; a new environmental sustainability division in National Highways; a case concerning a challenge to consent for a road bridge over a railway and TCPA guidance on flood risk.
