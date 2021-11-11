LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—11 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Is planning permission required?
  • Court clarifies when working from home requires planning permission
  • Planning conditions
  • Correct approach to planning application for development still susceptible to enforcement action for breach of condition
  • National and local planning policy
  • Environment Bill receives Royal Assent
  • Transport Secretary releases statement on lorry parking planning reforms
  • Welsh Government updates major developments pre-application guidance
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of judgment considering use incidental to the enjoyment of a dwelling house, court considers planning determination against background of enforcement issues, Environment Bill receives Royal Assent, ministerial statement on lorry parking planning reforms, Welsh major developments pre-application guidance updated, EA announces global standard pilot for nature-based solutions, first report of the Building Back Britain Commission, DfT publishes operational suitability strategy, £624m loan funding for new homes and infrastructure, availability of Home Building Fund extended, and increase in genuinely affordable homes in London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes