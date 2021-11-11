- Planning weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Is planning permission required?
- Court clarifies when working from home requires planning permission
- Planning conditions
- Correct approach to planning application for development still susceptible to enforcement action for breach of condition
- National and local planning policy
- Environment Bill receives Royal Assent
- Transport Secretary releases statement on lorry parking planning reforms
- Welsh Government updates major developments pre-application guidance
- Environment Agency announces Global Standard pilot for nature-based solutions
- Building Back Britain Commission publishes first report
- DfT publishes operational suitability strategy 2021–2025
- Housing
- DLUHC announces £624m of loan funding pledged for new homes and infrastructure
- DLUHC and Homes England extend availability of Home Building Fund
- Mayor of London delivers low-cost homes increase
- Training and user manual published for development appraisal tool
- Development consent orders
- Development consent granted for South Humber Bank Energy Centre
- Dangerous buildings
- DLUHC publishes redress factsheet in relation to Building Safety Bill
- Flood risk and development
- Environment Agency to test flood defences in Northwich
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of judgment considering use incidental to the enjoyment of a dwelling house, court considers planning determination against background of enforcement issues, Environment Bill receives Royal Assent, ministerial statement on lorry parking planning reforms, Welsh major developments pre-application guidance updated, EA announces global standard pilot for nature-based solutions, first report of the Building Back Britain Commission, DfT publishes operational suitability strategy, £624m loan funding for new homes and infrastructure, availability of Home Building Fund extended, and increase in genuinely affordable homes in London.
