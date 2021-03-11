Planning weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) policy on isolated homes in the countryside, a Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) consultation on a draft environmental principles policy statement, publication of Homes England’s key themes for its modern methods of construction study, new regulations to reduce the initial minimum share for shared ownership leases, detail on the government’s plan to press ahead with new rules to remove unauthorised encampments, the Department for Transport’s (DfT) interim report for ongoing UK Transport Connectivity Review, a Commons briefing examining infrastructure policies and investment, amendments to a general permitted development order in Wales extending expiry dates for temporary public health development, detail on the Welsh Government’s amendment to the Building Regulations following consultation and information on the Secretary of State for Transport’s decision to make an order for compulsory acquisition for the construction of new depot as part of the Thameslink Programme. or to read the full analysis.