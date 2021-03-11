- Planning weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- Court of Appeal hands down judgment on NPPF policy on isolated homes in the countryside
- Defra has launched a consultation seeking views on a draft policy statement to introduce five environmental principles
- Housing
- Homes England publishes key themes for its study on Modern Methods of Construction
- Housing (Shared Ownership Leases) (Exclusion from Leasehold Reform Act 1967 and Rent Act 1977) (England) Regulations 2021
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- Government to press ahead with new rules to remove unauthorised encampments
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- DfT publishes interim report for ongoing UK Transport Connectivity Review
- Commons briefing examines infrastructure policies and investment
- Permitted development
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (Amendment) (Wales) Order 2021
- Building regulations
- Wales to amend Building Regulations 2010 following consultation
- Transport and Works Act Orders
- Chart Leacon land acquisition order approved by Secretary of State for Transport
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) policy on isolated homes in the countryside, a Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) consultation on a draft environmental principles policy statement, publication of Homes England’s key themes for its modern methods of construction study, new regulations to reduce the initial minimum share for shared ownership leases, detail on the government’s plan to press ahead with new rules to remove unauthorised encampments, the Department for Transport’s (DfT) interim report for ongoing UK Transport Connectivity Review, a Commons briefing examining infrastructure policies and investment, amendments to a general permitted development order in Wales extending expiry dates for temporary public health development, detail on the Welsh Government’s amendment to the Building Regulations following consultation and information on the Secretary of State for Transport’s decision to make an order for compulsory acquisition for the construction of new depot as part of the Thameslink Programme.
