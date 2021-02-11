Sign-in Help
Planning weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • National and local planning policy
  • Court of Appeal clarifies how NPPF policy to protect designated areas should be applied when considering the presumption in favour of sustainable development (Monkhill v SSHCLG)
  • ‘No support in statute or authority’ for limiting the decision-maker’s planning judgment (Gladman Developments v SSHCLG)
  • Conservation areas
  • Court of Appeal clarifies proper approach to take when considering whether construction works in a conservation area amount to demolition
  • Buildings
  • Government announces five-point plan to aid unsafe cladding removal
  • Planning practice guidance for self-build and custom housebuilding updated
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of Court of Appeal decisions on how the NPPF policy to protect designated areas should be applied, on the relationship between the presumption in favour of sustainable development in the NPPF and the statutory duty to determine applications in accordance with the development plan, and on how to approach the question of whether construction works in a conservation area amount to demolition, an announcement by the government in respect of unsafe cladding removal, and updated PPG on self-build and custom housebuilding. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

