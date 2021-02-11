Planning weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of Court of Appeal decisions on how the NPPF policy to protect designated areas should be applied, on the relationship between the presumption in favour of sustainable development in the NPPF and the statutory duty to determine applications in accordance with the development plan, and on how to approach the question of whether construction works in a conservation area amount to demolition, an announcement by the government in respect of unsafe cladding removal, and updated PPG on self-build and custom housebuilding. or to read the full analysis.