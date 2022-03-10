LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • National and local planning policy
  • Government publishes response to House of Lords Coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery report
  • Permitted development
  • Government confirms changes to permitted development rights for new mobile phone masts
  • Sites of Special Scientific Interest
  • Legal action launched against landowner who damaged SSSI
  • Housing
  • First Homes Early Delivery Programme guidance published
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: government response to House of Lords’ Coronavirus Committee report, changes to permitted development rights for new mobile phone masts, legal action against landowner who damaged SSSI, First Homes guidance published, Updated PlNS Coronavirus guidance, Innovation and Capacity Fund for local authorities working on infrastructure projects, UKGBC response to Levelling Up White Paper, and judicial review of permission for homeless centre dismissed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

1 Practice notes

Related documents:

1 Practice notes