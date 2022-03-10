- Planning weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- Government publishes response to House of Lords Coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery report
- Permitted development
- Government confirms changes to permitted development rights for new mobile phone masts
- Sites of Special Scientific Interest
- Legal action launched against landowner who damaged SSSI
- Housing
- First Homes Early Delivery Programme guidance published
- Planning appeals
- Updated Planning Inspectorate Coronavirus guidance published
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- DLUHC invites local authorities to apply for Innovation and Capacity Fund
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- UKGBC provides views on government’s Levelling Up White Paper
- Judicial review of planning decisions
- Judicial review of permission for homeless centre dismissed
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Related documents
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: government response to House of Lords’ Coronavirus Committee report, changes to permitted development rights for new mobile phone masts, legal action against landowner who damaged SSSI, First Homes guidance published, Updated PlNS Coronavirus guidance, Innovation and Capacity Fund for local authorities working on infrastructure projects, UKGBC response to Levelling Up White Paper, and judicial review of permission for homeless centre dismissed.
