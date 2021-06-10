menu-search
Planning weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Business and Planning Act 2020 (Pavement Licences) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • MHCLG confirms that 30 English towns to share £725m in funding to boost economy
  • Committee publishes report on decrease in local services amid coronavirus
  • Housing
  • MHCLG announces discounted homes for key workers and local residents
  • BPF launches new Affordable Housing Committee
  • Home Office consults on implementing PEEPs in high-rise residential buildings
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: draft regulations relating to pavement licences, funding for English towns to boost local economies, launch of the First Homes Scheme to offer discounted homes for key workers and local residents, a report by the Bingham Centre identifying alleged weaknesses in the Environment Bill, and funding for Cornwall to create a long-term legacy from the G7 summit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

