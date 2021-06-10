- Planning weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Business and Planning Act 2020 (Pavement Licences) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- MHCLG confirms that 30 English towns to share £725m in funding to boost economy
- Committee publishes report on decrease in local services amid coronavirus
- Housing
- MHCLG announces discounted homes for key workers and local residents
- BPF launches new Affordable Housing Committee
- Home Office consults on implementing PEEPs in high-rise residential buildings
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- Judgment Alert: R (on the application of Ocado Retail Ltd) v Islington London Borough Council
- National and local planning policy
- Bingham Centre publishes report on weaknesses of Environmental Bill
- Planning applications and decisions
- Welsh Government publishes planning decisions
- Renewable energy
- Onshore Wind Bill [HL]
- Additional Planning news this week
- Prime Minister’s Office announces new funding for Cornwall ahead of G7 summit
- Government responds to consultation on amendments to Architects Act 1997
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: draft regulations relating to pavement licences, funding for English towns to boost local economies, launch of the First Homes Scheme to offer discounted homes for key workers and local residents, a report by the Bingham Centre identifying alleged weaknesses in the Environment Bill, and funding for Cornwall to create a long-term legacy from the G7 summit.
