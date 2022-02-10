- Planning weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Levelling up
- Levelling Up White Paper published
- ACE highlights construction industry response to Levelling Up White Paper
- LGA launches inquiry into government levelling up agenda
- Permitted development
- Interpretation of permitted development rights for the upwards extension of dwelling houses (Cab Housing Ltd v Secretary of State)
- Planning policy
- Planning Inspectorate publishes guidance on local plan examinations
More...
- Compulsory purchase
- DfT publishes outcome to consultation on 2021 HS2 Land and Property Review
- Nationally significant infrastructure projects
- Welsh Government announces £8.1bn Infrastructure Investment Strategy
- Heritage and natural environment
- Manuals on Countryside Stewardship grants for 2023 published
- Access to the Countryside (Coastal Margin) (Silecroft to Silverdale No 1) Order 2022
- Buildings and building regulations
- Carbon Emissions (Buildings) Bill
- Sustainability provisions in construction contracts—a way to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint?
- Housing
- Government announces appointment of Stuart Andrew as Minister for Housing
- Homes England announces funding support for new residential-led development
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: the publication of the Levelling Up White Paper, a case on permitted development rights for the upwards extension of dwelling houses, PINS guidance on local plan examinations, a new Housing Minister appointment, the consultation outcome on the 2021 HS2 Land and Property Review and a new Infrastructure Investment Strategy in Wales.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.