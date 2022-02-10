LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Levelling up
  • Levelling Up White Paper published
  • ACE highlights construction industry response to Levelling Up White Paper
  • LGA launches inquiry into government levelling up agenda
  • Permitted development
  • Interpretation of permitted development rights for the upwards extension of dwelling houses (Cab Housing Ltd v Secretary of State)
  • Planning policy
  • Planning Inspectorate publishes guidance on local plan examinations
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: the publication of the Levelling Up White Paper, a case on permitted development rights for the upwards extension of dwelling houses, PINS guidance on local plan examinations, a new Housing Minister appointment, the consultation outcome on the 2021 HS2 Land and Property Review and a new Infrastructure Investment Strategy in Wales.

