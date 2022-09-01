LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Planning weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
  • DLUHC announces new fast–track planning route for major infrastructure projects
  • Next phase of Elizabeth Line set for 6 November 2022
  • York Potash Harbour Facilities (Amendment) Order 2022
  • Buildings and Building Regulations
  • Building Safety Act 2022—a closer look at the higher-risk building regime
  • Planning appeals and objections
  • When is a house not a dwelling-house (London Borough of Brent v (1) Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, and (2) Yehuda Rothchild)
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: the announcement of a new fast-track planning route for major infrastructure projects; an analysis of the higher-risk building regime in the Building Safety Act 2022; an analysis of when a house is not a dwelling-house; the next phase of Elizabeth Line; and updated the Planning Practice Guidance on flood risk and costal change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

