- Planning weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Permitted development
- Permitted development rights—prior notification and the prior approval procedure
- Judicial review
- GVD quashed following claim for judicial review
- Neighbourhood planning
- MHCLG provides update on financial support available for neighbourhood planning
- Housing
- Homes England Chair reflects on organisation’s work and the way forward
More...
- New House of Lords Committee launches inquiry into UK housing demand
- Dangerous buildings
- MHCLG publishes fire safety measures for high-rise residential buildings
- Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure and Section 62A Applications) (England) (Amendment) Order 2021
- LexTalk®Planning: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of judgment considering prior notification of permitted development, analysis of decision to quash a general vesting declaration, new funding for neighbourhood planning, the future role of Homes England, committee inquiry into demand for new housing, and new fire safety measures for planning applications and attendant secondary legislation.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.