Planning weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—1 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Permitted development
  • Permitted development rights—prior notification and the prior approval procedure
  • Judicial review
  • GVD quashed following claim for judicial review
  • Neighbourhood planning
  • MHCLG provides update on financial support available for neighbourhood planning
  • Housing
  • Homes England Chair reflects on organisation’s work and the way forward
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of judgment considering prior notification of permitted development, analysis of decision to quash a general vesting declaration, new funding for neighbourhood planning, the future role of Homes England, committee inquiry into demand for new housing, and new fire safety measures for planning applications and attendant secondary legislation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

