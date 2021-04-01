Sign-in Help
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Planning weekly highlights—1 April 2021
Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—1 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Permitted development
  • New rules announced to support high streets in England amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Planning statutory review and appeals
  • Extensions of time for Judicial Reviews of planning permissions
  • Decision to uphold enforcement notice challenged under sections 288 and 289 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990
  • Key developments and highlights
  • Government letter to businesses set outs Plan for Growth
  • Onward publishes 'Greening the Giants' research report
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: the MHCLG announcement of measures to revitalise town centres including new permitted development rights, a court decision extending the time for a judicial review by six years, a judgment considering statutory challenges to an inspector’s decision to uphold an enforcement notice appeal, the government’s letter to businesses on its Plan for Growth, and publication of Onward's 'Greening the Giants' report. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes