- Planning weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Permitted development
- New rules announced to support high streets in England amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Planning statutory review and appeals
- Extensions of time for Judicial Reviews of planning permissions
- Decision to uphold enforcement notice challenged under sections 288 and 289 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990
- Key developments and highlights
- Government letter to businesses set outs Plan for Growth
- Onward publishes 'Greening the Giants' research report
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: the MHCLG announcement of measures to revitalise town centres including new permitted development rights, a court decision extending the time for a judicial review by six years, a judgment considering statutory challenges to an inspector’s decision to uphold an enforcement notice appeal, the government’s letter to businesses on its Plan for Growth, and publication of Onward's 'Greening the Giants' report.
