Planning permission granted for the commercial extraction of oil at Horse Hill in Surrey held to be lawful (Finch v Surrey County Council)

Published on: 23 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The first issue—the ‘true legal test’
  • The second issue—the environmental effects of the consumption or use of an ‘end product’
  • The third and fourth issues—the assessment of ‘scope 3’ or ‘downstream’ greenhouse gas emissions
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The decision of Surrey County Council to grant planning permission for the retention and extension of the existing Horse Hill Well Site for the commercial extraction of crude oil was held to be lawful by the Court of Appeal following judicial review proceedings brought by the appellant, Sarah Finch and the Weald Action Group. The issue which the court had to consider was whether the environmental impact assessment (EIA) had to include an assessment of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that would inevitably be generated following the extraction of oil and its future refinement, distribution and sale (scope 3 or downstream emissions). Written by Helen Mitcheson, solicitor at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

