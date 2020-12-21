Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Contract interpretation

Legal News

Planning permission construed as requiring development of the whole or substantially the whole of option land (Fishbourne Developments Ltd v Stephens)

Planning permission construed as requiring development of the whole or substantially the whole of option land (Fishbourne Developments Ltd v Stephens)
Published on: 21 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning permission construed as requiring development of the whole or substantially the whole of option land (Fishbourne Developments Ltd v Stephens)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: This case concerned the proper interpretation of the phrase ‘planning permission’ in an option agreement where the option was triggered by the grant of planning permission and whether it was satisfied by planning permission being granted for a part of the option land only or required the permission to be granted in relation to the whole or substantially the whole of the option land. Applying the approach in Arnold v Britton, the court upheld the first instance judge’s decision that on its proper construction ‘planning permission’ in the option meant a planning permission for the development of the whole or substantially the whole of the option land. The case is an example of the Court applying Arnold v Britton in the context of an option agreement. Written by John Litton QC of Landmark Chambers. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More