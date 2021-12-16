Planning—local authority decision making (Blacker v Chelmsford City Council)

Article summary

Planning analysis: This case concerns the refusal of planning permission by Chelmsford City Council for development comprising 55 new homes on an industrial estate and employment site. An Officer’s Report on the application recommended refusal. At a meeting of the Council’s Planning Committee in November 2020, the committee resolved that it was ‘minded’ to approve the application but deferred the decision ‘to enable officers to report to a future meeting on conditions that could be attached to any future grant of planning permission’. At a second meeting, in January 2021, the committee resolved to refuse consent. The claimant is a local resident who supported the application. He challenged the refusal on four grounds: (i) the decision was not made in accordance with the Council’s constitution; (ii) in resolving to refuse permission at the second meeting, the Committee failed to grasp the ‘intellectual nettle’ of its ‘in principle’ decision at the first meeting to grant permission; (iii) the Committee failed to follow a fair procedure; and (iv) at the second meeting, the Committee’s mind was closed. Written by Mark Westmoreland Smith, barrister at Francis Taylor Building. or to read the full analysis.