LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Planning / Planning applications and decisions

Legal News

Planning—local authority decision making (Blacker v Chelmsford City Council)

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning—local authority decision making (Blacker v Chelmsford City Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: This case concerns the refusal of planning permission by Chelmsford City Council for development comprising 55 new homes on an industrial estate and employment site. An Officer’s Report on the application recommended refusal. At a meeting of the Council’s Planning Committee in November 2020, the committee resolved that it was ‘minded’ to approve the application but deferred the decision ‘to enable officers to report to a future meeting on conditions that could be attached to any future grant of planning permission’. At a second meeting, in January 2021, the committee resolved to refuse consent. The claimant is a local resident who supported the application. He challenged the refusal on four grounds: (i) the decision was not made in accordance with the Council’s constitution; (ii) in resolving to refuse permission at the second meeting, the Committee failed to grasp the ‘intellectual nettle’ of its ‘in principle’ decision at the first meeting to grant permission; (iii) the Committee failed to follow a fair procedure; and (iv) at the second meeting, the Committee’s mind was closed. Written by Mark Westmoreland Smith, barrister at Francis Taylor Building. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 Practice notes
View More