Legal News

Planning, interpretation of permissions and injunctions (Chelmsford CC v Leisure Parks Estate)

Published on: 23 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The case concerned the correct interpretation of a planning permission granted in 2013, and in particular the site plan, in the context of a long-running dispute with the owner/operator of a caravan park in the context of an application for an injunction by the local planning authority under section 187B of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990. Applying the principles of construction set out by Mr Justice Keene in Ashford Borough Council, Ex parte Shepway District Council, the court favoured the local planning authority’s interpretation and held that the development fell outside the planning permission. It also granted a final injunction. The case helpfully reviews the authorities on the interpretation of planning permissions but had to apply the principles to how the site plan should be interpreted rather than the words of the permission or conditions. Written by John Litton QC, Landmark Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

