Planning, interpretation of national policy on isolated homes and heritage (City & Country Bramshill v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)

Planning analysis: The case concerns the interpretation of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) and the discouragement of building isolated homes in the countryside, together with the approach to sustainability and the duty in section 66 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 P(LBCA)A 1990, in the context of the proposed conversion of listed buildings and substantial development in the countryside. In dismissing the developer's appeal, the Court of Appeal held that the inspector had correctly understood the policy in paragraph 79 of the NPPF (2018), relating to isolated homes, had applied a correct approach to sustainability and to section 66 and the NPPF and local plan policies relating to the protection of heritage assets. Written by John Litton QC, barrister, at Landmark Chambers.