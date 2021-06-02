menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Heritage and conservation / Listed Buildings

Legal News

Planning for heritage—a post-Bramshill approach to the heritage balance (Juden v The London Borough of Tower Hamlets)

Planning for heritage—a post-Bramshill approach to the heritage balance (Juden v The London Borough of Tower Hamlets)
Published on: 02 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning for heritage—a post-Bramshill approach to the heritage balance (Juden v The London Borough of Tower Hamlets)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: This case is perhaps the first reported case since the Court of Appeal ruled on the proper approach to carrying out the ‘heritage balance’ contained in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) in Bramshill—and in particular in regard to whether there was any requirement to carry out an ‘internal’ heritage balance of heritage harm against benefit, before quantifying the ‘net’ harm to be weighed against the public benefits of the scheme more widely. It provides a helpful explanation of how to approach that balance post-Bramshill It also confirms that draft sections of an officer’s report, which were ultimately changed in the final report, were not ‘background papers’ disclosable under the Local Government Act 1972 (LGA 1972). Written by Josef Cannon, barrister at Cornerstone Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More