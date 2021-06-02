Planning for heritage—a post-Bramshill approach to the heritage balance (Juden v The London Borough of Tower Hamlets)

Article summary

Planning analysis: This case is perhaps the first reported case since the Court of Appeal ruled on the proper approach to carrying out the ‘heritage balance’ contained in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) in Bramshill—and in particular in regard to whether there was any requirement to carry out an ‘internal’ heritage balance of heritage harm against benefit, before quantifying the ‘net’ harm to be weighed against the public benefits of the scheme more widely. It provides a helpful explanation of how to approach that balance post-Bramshill It also confirms that draft sections of an officer’s report, which were ultimately changed in the final report, were not ‘background papers’ disclosable under the Local Government Act 1972 (LGA 1972). Written by Josef Cannon, barrister at Cornerstone Barristers. or to read the full analysis.