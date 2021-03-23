Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Planning / Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement

Legal News

Planning enforcement—injunctions—committal for contempt of court (Anderson v Basildon District Council)

Planning enforcement—injunctions—committal for contempt of court (Anderson v Basildon District Council)
Published on: 23 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning enforcement—injunctions—committal for contempt of court (Anderson v Basildon District Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: This was a planning enforcement case concerning members of the Gypsy community who had moved onto land near Wickford in Essex in breach of planning control; an injunction had been sought and obtained requiring them to leave the land. They did not, and in fact undertook further development of the land in the meantime. They were committed for breaches of those orders, and in mitigation they sought to rely on the fact that the national lockdown as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) meant they could not comply. This was rejected, and they were sentenced to suspended sentences of between four and eight months, suspended on condition that they leave the land. The defendants appealed against those sentences to the Court of Appeal, which dismissed the appeals in trenchant terms—the lockdown did not prevent them from complying, and the sentences were appropriate. Written by Josef Cannon, barrister at Cornerstone Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More