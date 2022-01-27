LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Planning—a decision to grant planning permission for a bridge enabling planned future housing development was not unlawful; and nor was a decision that it did not require EIA (R(Ashchurch PC) v Tewkesbury BC)

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The High Court upheld a decision to grant planning permission for a new bridge in circumstances where the development it would serve was not yet guaranteed, and only at an early stage of planning; and the associated (but prior) decision that the project did not, itself, require Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The decision-maker in each case was entitled to treat the bridge project as a project in its own right, which carried the benefit of enabling or facilitating a much-needed future residential development, while not taking into account the potential harm that the future residential development might entail. It was important to identify what the benefit actually was: in this case the ‘unlocking’ of the potential future Garden Town—on that basis it was not irrational to leave out of account the perceived harms that might flow from that proposal. Written by Josef Cannon, barrister at Cornerstone Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

