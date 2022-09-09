LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Planned reforms to social care funding

Published on: 09 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Planned reforms to social care funding
  • What changes are planned?
  • Next steps

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Ben Troke, partner at Hill Dickinson and Paul Appleton, senior associate at Hill Dickinson, attended the recent Laing Buisson Social Care Conference. A key area of concern for the delegates (which included a wide range of social care organisations, including providers and funders) was the government’s planned reforms to social care funding. The authors set out a summary of the main proposed reforms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

