Plan making (Sav Developments Ltd v London Borough of Tower Hamlets)

Planning analysis: This was an application for judicial review of Tower Hamlet’s decision to adopt a supplementary planning document (SPD) entitled ‘Planning Obligations Supplementary Planning Document’. The SPD set out policies on a wide range of developer obligations including in relation to financial contributions for affordable housing on the development of sites for less than 10 dwellings. The developer claimant who was in the business of developing small sites in Tower Hamlets sought to quash that part of the SPD dealing with affordable housing contributions on small sites on the basis that it was inconsistent with the London Plan, the Secretary of State directing that a similar policy should be removed from the draft London Plan. The court held that the London Plan was silent on the issue and therefore there was no inconsistency and the claim failed. Written by Mark Westmoreland Smith, barrister at Francis Taylor Building.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role
Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not
ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided
Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be
0330 161 1234