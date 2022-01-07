LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Plan making (Sav Developments Ltd v London Borough of Tower Hamlets)

Published on: 07 January 2022
  • Plan making (Sav Developments Ltd v London Borough of Tower Hamlets)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Planning analysis: This was an application for judicial review of Tower Hamlet’s decision to adopt a supplementary planning document (SPD) entitled ‘Planning Obligations Supplementary Planning Document’. The SPD set out policies on a wide range of developer obligations including in relation to financial contributions for affordable housing on the development of sites for less than 10 dwellings. The developer claimant who was in the business of developing small sites in Tower Hamlets sought to quash that part of the SPD dealing with affordable housing contributions on small sites on the basis that it was inconsistent with the London Plan, the Secretary of State directing that a similar policy should be removed from the draft London Plan. The court held that the London Plan was silent on the issue and therefore there was no inconsistency and the claim failed. Written by Mark Westmoreland Smith, barrister at Francis Taylor Building. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

