Plaintiffs succeed in long-running claim against trustee defendants (Crociani v Crociani)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Royal Court in Jersey recently handed down judgment in Crociani and others v Crociani and others to mark the end (subject to appeal) of the beneficiary plaintiffs’ long-running claim against the trustee defendants. Ben Thorp, associate at Mourant Ozannes in Jersey, examines the background to the case, the key issues it raises and the significance and practical implications of the judgment. or to read the full analysis.