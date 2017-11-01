Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Contentious trusts and estates / Trust disputes

Legal News

Plaintiffs succeed in long-running claim against trustee defendants (Crociani v Crociani)

Plaintiffs succeed in long-running claim against trustee defendants (Crociani v Crociani)
Published on: 01 November 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Plaintiffs succeed in long-running claim against trustee defendants (Crociani v Crociani)
  • Original news
  • What is the background to the case?
  • What issues did this case raise?
  • What is the significance of this case? Why is it important for practitioners?
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment? What should practitioners be mindful of when advising in this area?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Royal Court in Jersey recently handed down judgment in Crociani and others v Crociani and others to mark the end (subject to appeal) of the beneficiary plaintiffs’ long-running claim against the trustee defendants. Ben Thorp, associate at Mourant Ozannes in Jersey, examines the background to the case, the key issues it raises and the significance and practical implications of the judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More