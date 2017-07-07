Sign-in Help
Placing the unregulated legal sector in the spotlight

Published on: 07 July 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What is the rationale behind the proposed changes and who are they intended to help?
  • Is there any significant benefit in your opinion in allowing a solicitor to work in an unregulated business?
  • What issues could this change pose in practice for both regulated law firms and consumers?
  • What are the next steps for this proposal? Are the proposed revisions likely to face any serious opposition?

Article summary

Practice Compliance analysis: The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is set to amend its rules to allow solicitors to provide non-reserved legal services to the public in unregulated entities. Iain Miller, partner at Kingsley Napley LLP, examines the changes and assesses what impact it may have on regulated law firms and consumers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

