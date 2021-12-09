LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Placing orders made under section 91(14) of the Children Act 1989 in a modern context (Re A (a child) (supervised contact) (s 91(14) Children Act 1989 orders)

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Placing orders made under section 91(14) of the Children Act 1989 in a modern context (Re A (a child) (supervised contact) (s 91(14) Children Act 1989 orders)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Factual background
  • Issues before the appeal court
  • What did the court decide?
  • ChA 1989, s 91(14) orders
  • Supervised contact

Article summary

Family analysis: In Re A (a child) (supervised contact) (s 91(14) Children Act 1989 orders), the Court of Appeal considered whether it was wrong to make a supervised contact order without specific provision for that contact to progress to unsupervised contact and if not, whether, in any event, the making of an order under section 91(14) of the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989) coupled with a supervised contact order placed an impermissible fetter on movement towards unsupervised contact and to the development of a more natural relationship between mother and child. The court also reviewed the guidelines for the court when considering making an order under ChA 1989, s 91(14) given in Re P (Section 91(14) Guidelines) (Residence and Religious Heritage) 22 years ago, in light of changes since that time. Michael Edwards barrister, and Olivia Gaunt pupil barrister, at 4PB consider the impact of this judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

