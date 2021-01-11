Sign-in Help
Piracy, The Evia No 2, The Ocean Victory and the incorporation of a charter ‘insurance code’ into bills of lading

Published on: 11 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Sir Nigel Teare (sitting as a High Court Judge in the Commercial Court) permitted an appeal on two points of law pursuant under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), on the incorporation of charterparty terms into bills of lading and the constitution of joint insurance funds in the context of war risks and kidnap and ransom insurance. Stephen Hofmeyr QC, who acted for the defendant, considers the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

