Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Pay

Legal News

Pilots' holiday pay: tribunal may assess amount due (News, 22 October 2012)

Pilots' holiday pay: tribunal may assess amount due (News, 22 October 2012)
Published on: 22 October 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pilots' holiday pay: tribunal may assess amount due (News, 22 October 2012)

Article summary

Crew members of aircraft flying for the purposes of public transport, including pilots, do not have rights to paid annual leave under the Working Time Regulations 1998. They are instead covered by the Civil Aviation (Working Time) Regulations 2004, under which they have an entitlement to at least four weeks of paid annual leave. However, unlike under the WTR 1998, there is no explicit mechanism in the 2004 regulations for calculating the amount of pay due during such periods of holiday. Nonetheless, on a claim in respect of such holiday pay, an employment tribunal is entitled to assess and rule on the appropriate payments to be made. In so doing, holiday pay for a pilot should be calculated so as to include (1) basic pay, (2) remuneration relating to his personal and professional status as an airline pilot, and (3) remuneration intrinsically linked to the performance of the tasks which he is required to carry out under his contract of employment, but to exclude (4) any part of his total remuneration intended exclusively to cover occasional or ancillary costs arising at the time of performance of those tasks, such as costs connected with time spent away from base. The assessment of which components of total remuneration are linked to performance of contractual tasks must be done on the basis of an average over a reference period which is judged to be representative. The employer may choose the reference period, within the parameters of what is reasonable, but, failing that, it would be for the tribunal to determine the appropriate period. Supreme Court: British Airways v Williams. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More