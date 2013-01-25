Sign-in Help
PI referral fee ban moves a step closer

Published on: 25 January 2013
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • Who will be covered by the proposed ban?
  • What sort of claims will be covered by the ban?
  • What will be prohibited?
  • Referral payment
  • Commission payment
  • What is a payment?
  • How will the ban be implemented?
  • The SRA's approach
    • More...

Article summary

Practice Compliance analysis: How should lawyers be preparing for the upcoming ban on referral fees in personal injury (PI) cases? or take a trial to read the full analysis.

