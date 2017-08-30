Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Clinical negligence / Funding and costs

PI funding in clinical negligence post-LASPO 2012

Published on: 30 August 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Personal Injury analysis: Zoe Holland, founder and managing director of Zebra Legal Consulting, looks at the effect of Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) on the funding of personal injury (PI) and clinical negligence claims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

