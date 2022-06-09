LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • CPR updates
  • 148th Practice Direction update—in force 1 June 2022
  • Clinical negligence
  • Claim dismissed by the High Court
  • Contempt of court—committal
  • Courts and the legal profession
  • Lord Justice Colin Birss delivers speech on online dispute resolution
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 June 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a Practice Direction update revoking proposed amendments to CPR PD 51ZB (The Damages Claim Pilot) which required legally represented defendants to use the Damages Claims Portal. We also have details of a clinical negligence claim regarding a deep vein thrombosis which was dismissed by the High Court. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

