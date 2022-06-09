PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a Practice Direction update revoking proposed amendments to CPR PD 51ZB (The Damages Claim Pilot) which required legally represented defendants to use the Damages Claims Portal. We also have details of a clinical negligence claim regarding a deep vein thrombosis which was dismissed by the High Court. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.