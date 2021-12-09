PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a Court of Appeal decision which found that a defendant dental practice could not join individual dentists as additional defendants against the wishes of the claimant. We have a Practice Note which has been published by the Senior Costs Judge on the procedure to be followed where costs have been awarded to a child or a protected party. We have included details of our latest Horizon Scanner. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as a webinar date for your diary and a New Law Journal article of interest. or to read the full analysis.