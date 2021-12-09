LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—9 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 6 December 2021
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Official Injury Claim publishes second quarter operation data
  • Amending Directive on insurance against civil liability in respect of the use of motor vehicles published in Official Journal
  • Employer’s liability
  • Appeal over employer’s liability insurance coverage in respect of trafficked workers dismissed
  • Clinical negligence
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a Court of Appeal decision which found that a defendant dental practice could not join individual dentists as additional defendants against the wishes of the claimant. We have a Practice Note which has been published by the Senior Costs Judge on the procedure to be followed where costs have been awarded to a child or a protected party. We have included details of our latest Horizon Scanner. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as a webinar date for your diary and a New Law Journal article of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More