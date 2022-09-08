LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Occupational disease
  • Health and Safety Executive 2022 report on mesothelioma—the trends
  • Vicarious liability
  • School not liable for sexual offences following work experience placement
  • Regulation of medical professionals
  • HSIB publishes report on preterm labour and twin births
  • Evidence and disclosure
  • Documents disclosed by mistake at an interlocutory stage. Has privilege been waived?
Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a High Court decision on vicarious liability, a news analysis on mistakenly disclosed documents and the HSE’s latest mesothelioma statistics. We also include the HSIB’s report on pre-term labour and twin births. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

