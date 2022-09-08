- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Occupational disease
- Health and Safety Executive 2022 report on mesothelioma—the trends
- Vicarious liability
- School not liable for sexual offences following work experience placement
- Regulation of medical professionals
- HSIB publishes report on preterm labour and twin births
- Evidence and disclosure
- Documents disclosed by mistake at an interlocutory stage. Has privilege been waived?
- Court and the legal profession
- CPRC publishes annual report 2021
- HMCTS publishes factsheets on OCMC and Damages Claims pilots
- MoJ publishes guidance on Official Injury Claim Advisory Group meeting
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 September 2022
- LexisNexis ® quantum database
- LexisNexis quantum case—clinical negligence—Permanent hand injuries
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®PI & Clinical Negligence: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a High Court decision on vicarious liability, a news analysis on mistakenly disclosed documents and the HSE’s latest mesothelioma statistics. We also include the HSIB’s report on pre-term labour and twin births. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A.
