- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
- ABI welcomes decision on motor insurance Green Cards
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 July 2021
- Road traffic accidents
- Ireland—motor insurance reform on track
- Employer's liability
More...
- What constitutes a ‘final contested hearing’ for fixed fees in employer’s liability claims?
- Occupier's liability
- Occupier's liability—Safe system of work
- Fatal accidents
- Fatal accident—Damages
- Evidence
- High Court orders disclosure due to expert shopping
- Court of Appeal upholds dismissal of injunction for failure to give full and frank disclosure
- Case management
- Personal injuries—Breach of duty
- Real time transcription of court hearings requires advance permission of the court
- Costs
- CFA not a contentious business agreement
- Other PI & Clinical Negligence news
- British Airways settles lawsuit over UK personal data breach
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes news that the European Commission has withheld consent for the UK to accede to the Lugano Convention, as well as the welcoming by the ABI of the European Commission’s decision to remove the requirement for UK drivers to show a motor insurance Green Card when entering the EU. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, a New Law Journal article of interest and a recently published Q&A.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.