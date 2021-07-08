menu-search
Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
  • ABI welcomes decision on motor insurance Green Cards
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 July 2021
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Ireland—motor insurance reform on track
  • Employer's liability
Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes news that the European Commission has withheld consent for the UK to accede to the Lugano Convention, as well as the welcoming by the ABI of the European Commission’s decision to remove the requirement for UK drivers to show a motor insurance Green Card when entering the EU. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, a New Law Journal article of interest and a recently published Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

