PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights considers the announcement by the NHS that it is to replace the Serious Incident Framework with a new Patient Safety Incident Response Framework. We also include a round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

