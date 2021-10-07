- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 October 2021
- Costs—QOCS
- QOCS and set off
- Supreme Court rules on scope of QOCS regime
- Costs
- How to serve a CPR-compliant bill of costs? The High Court considers
- Road traffic accidents
More...
- MoJ updates application fee for Whiplash Reform Programme
- Clinical negligence
- Negligence—failure to correctly advise
- Cosmetic surgery claims
- DHSC publishes guidance on Botulinum toxin and cosmetic fillers for under 18s
- Claims involving a child
- Personal injuries—Child
- Medical treatment—withdrawal of treatment
- Damages
- Personal injuries—Damages
- Interim payments
- Interim payments—when an order may be made against two or more defendants
- Case management
- Construction of a settlement agreement releasing claims against third parties
- Other PI & clinical negligence news
- Deputy Prime Minister delivers speech to mark the Opening of the Legal Year 2021
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court decision of Ho v Adelekun on whether it is permissible in claims to which Qualified One Way Cost Shifting (QOCS) applies to order a set off of a defendant’s costs against a claimant’s costs. We also include a Court of Appeal decision on interim payments, and when an order may be made against two or more defendants (Buttar Construction v Arsheep). In addition, we include a round-up of key cases, other news and New Law Journal articles of interest.
