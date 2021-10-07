LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
  PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 October 2021
  • Costs—QOCS
  • QOCS and set off
  • Supreme Court rules on scope of QOCS regime
  • Costs
  • How to serve a CPR-compliant bill of costs? The High Court considers
  • Road traffic accidents
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court decision of Ho v Adelekun on whether it is permissible in claims to which Qualified One Way Cost Shifting (QOCS) applies to order a set off of a defendant’s costs against a claimant’s costs. We also include a Court of Appeal decision on interim payments, and when an order may be made against two or more defendants (Buttar Construction v Arsheep). In addition, we include a round-up of key cases, other news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

