PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—7 October 2021

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court decision of Ho v Adelekun on whether it is permissible in claims to which Qualified One Way Cost Shifting (QOCS) applies to order a set off of a defendant’s costs against a claimant’s costs. We also include a Court of Appeal decision on interim payments, and when an order may be made against two or more defendants (Buttar Construction v Arsheep). In addition, we include a round-up of key cases, other news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.