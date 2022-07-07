- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Product liability
- Supreme Court applies Consumer Protection Act in prosthetic hip case
- Court and the legal profession
- N1, N161, N170, N181 and N244 court forms updated
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 July 2022
- Case management
- Appellate court rectifies defective CPR 11 application but not defective service
- Right to appeal against refusal to set aside a statutory demand vests in the bankrupt
More...
- Claims involving a mentally incapacitated claimant
- A new draft MCA Code of Practice—an overview
- A new draft MCA Code of Practice—capacity
- SRA publishes guidance on acting for vulnerable clients
- Regulation of medical professionals
- A closer look at MHRA’s proposals on future regulation of medical devices in the UK
- Costs
- CJC forms Costs working group and launches consultation
- Costs—assessment
- New and updated content
- PI & Clinical Negligence horizon scanner—July 2022
- LexTalk®PI & Clinical Negligence: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes an analysis of the first Supreme Court judgment which has considered the Consumer Protection Act 1987, the new draft Mental Capacity Act Code of Practice and the announcement by the Civil Justice Council that a costs working group has been formed. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news, our latest Horizon Scanner and New Law Journal articles of interest.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.