LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—7 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Product liability
  • Supreme Court applies Consumer Protection Act in prosthetic hip case
  • Court and the legal profession
  • N1, N161, N170, N181 and N244 court forms updated
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 July 2022
  • Case management
  • Appellate court rectifies defective CPR 11 application but not defective service
  • Right to appeal against refusal to set aside a statutory demand vests in the bankrupt
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes an analysis of the first Supreme Court judgment which has considered the Consumer Protection Act 1987, the new draft Mental Capacity Act Code of Practice and the announcement by the Civil Justice Council that a costs working group has been formed. In addition, we have our usual round-up of other key cases and news, our latest Horizon Scanner and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More