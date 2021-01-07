- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement published in the Official Journal
- Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2020
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Lawyers, legal services and cross-border legal cases—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS updates operational summary in light of UK lockdown
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 January
- Message from Lord Chief Justice amid new coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) agreed on 24 December 2020, signed on 30 December 2020, and provisionally applied as of 1 January 2021, as well as a message from the Lord Chief Justice regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. We also include a recently published Q&A.
