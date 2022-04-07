PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes updates to the pre-action protocols following the increase to the small claims track limit in non-road traffic accident claims. We also have details of a webinar on the Damages Claims online portal which from 4 April 2022 should be used to issue claims under the scope of CPR Practice Direction 51ZB. This edition also includes our usual round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.