PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key PI and clinical negligence developments
  • MoJ reports approved amendments to Low Value Personal Injury Pre-action Protocol
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 April 2022
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Court of Appeal decides the MIB must compensate a claimant in a road traffic claim
  • Case management
  • Allowing form to triumph over substance?
  • Relief from sanction
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes updates to the pre-action protocols following the increase to the small claims track limit in non-road traffic accident claims. We also have details of a webinar on the Damages Claims online portal which from 4 April 2022 should be used to issue claims under the scope of CPR Practice Direction 51ZB. This edition also includes our usual round-up of other key cases and news and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

