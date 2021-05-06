- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
- New online court service to be launched at the end of May 2021
- Brexit
- Communication from the Commission on its assessment of UK's application to accede to the 2007 Lugano Convention published in Official Journal
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 3 May
- Credit hire
- RTA Protocol—credit hire—taxi
- Accidents abroad
- Rome II and foreign limitation periods
- Application of modified universalism where Article 4 of Brussels I (recast) is engaged
- Military claims
- Overseas Operations Bill received Royal Assent in Parliament
- Pre-action disclosure/Norwich Pharmacal
- Labour leaks and a fishing expedition—Norwich Pharmacal relief not available to identify who the defendant ‘reasonably believes’ is a wrongdoer
- Interim payments
- Interim payment—catastrophic injury
- Case management
- HMCTS updates Money Claim Online user guide
- Official Injury Claim publishes guidance for unrepresented PI claimants
- Part 36 offers
- Part 36 and split trial—court refuses to make costs order until after damages quantified
- Costs
- Liability for costs of detailed assessment
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s assessment of the UK’s application to accede to the Lugano Convention, the granting of Royal Assent to the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Act 2021, as well as analysis of a new HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) online court service to be launched at the end of May 2021. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, and New Law Journal articles of interest.
