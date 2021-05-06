Sign-in Help
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—6 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
  • New online court service to be launched at the end of May 2021
  • Brexit
  • Communication from the Commission on its assessment of UK's application to accede to the 2007 Lugano Convention published in Official Journal
  • Coronavirus (COVID–19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 3 May
  • Credit hire
  • RTA Protocol—credit hire—taxi
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s assessment of the UK’s application to accede to the Lugano Convention, the granting of Royal Assent to the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Act 2021, as well as analysis of a new HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) online court service to be launched at the end of May 2021. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

