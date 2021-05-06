PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s assessment of the UK’s application to accede to the Lugano Convention, the granting of Royal Assent to the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Act 2021, as well as analysis of a new HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) online court service to be launched at the end of May 2021. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, and New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.