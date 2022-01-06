LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—6 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 3 January 2022
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 20 December 2021
  • HMCTS publishes updated coronavirus (COVID-19) courts and tribunals guidance
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS updates guidance for witnesses coming to court
  • Public authorities and the state
  • Court of Appeal finds teacher failed to prove causation following assault by pupil
  • Injuries caused by animals
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a Court of Appeal decision in which a teacher who was assaulted by a pupil had their claim dismissed due to causation issues. We also consider a High Court judgment where a seriously injured jockey successfully sued for the injuries they sustained during a race. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as New Law Journal articles of interest. We hope you enjoy this first edition of weekly highlights for 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More