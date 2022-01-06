PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a Court of Appeal decision in which a teacher who was assaulted by a pupil had their claim dismissed due to causation issues. We also consider a High Court judgment where a seriously injured jockey successfully sued for the injuries they sustained during a race. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as New Law Journal articles of interest. We hope you enjoy this first edition of weekly highlights for 2022. or to read the full analysis.