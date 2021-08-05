PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s final judgment in X v Kuoni Travel Ltd, unanimously overruling the judgments of the High Court and the Court of Appeal, and the operation and future of Practice Direction 3D and the Asbestos List. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, a New Law Journal article of interest, and details of our latest Horizon Scanner. or to read the full analysis.