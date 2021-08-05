menu-search
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—5 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 2 August 2021
  • HMCTS removes Microsoft Teams and Skype guidance for remote hearings due to phasing out
  • NHS Coronavirus (COVID-19) Clinical Negligence Protocol 2020 updated
  • Package holiday claims
  • Supreme Court allows appeal finding Kuoni liable for breach of contract and the Package Travel, Package Holidays and Package Tours Regulations 1992
  • Occupational disease
  • The operation and future of Practice Direction 3D and the Asbestos List
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s final judgment in X v Kuoni Travel Ltd, unanimously overruling the judgments of the High Court and the Court of Appeal, and the operation and future of Practice Direction 3D and the Asbestos List. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, a New Law Journal article of interest, and details of our latest Horizon Scanner. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

