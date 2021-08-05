- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 2 August 2021
- HMCTS removes Microsoft Teams and Skype guidance for remote hearings due to phasing out
- NHS Coronavirus (COVID-19) Clinical Negligence Protocol 2020 updated
- Package holiday claims
- Supreme Court allows appeal finding Kuoni liable for breach of contract and the Package Travel, Package Holidays and Package Tours Regulations 1992
- Occupational disease
- The operation and future of Practice Direction 3D and the Asbestos List
- Road traffic accidents
- MoJ updates Whiplash Reform Programme guidance
- Vicarious liability
- Who to sue? Non-delegable duties of care to patients and vicarious liability for self-employed dentists
- Inquests
- Coroner—Inquest
- Damages
- Damages—Fatal accident dependency claim
- Quantum
- LexisNexis® quantum case—clinical negligence—delay in diagnosis and negligent procedure
- Case management
- Practice—Claim form
- Conspiracy and deceit—dismissal of application for strike out/summary judgment
- Henderson v Henderson considered in context of unfair prejudice proceedings
- Costs
- CJC publishes Final Report on Guideline Hourly Rates
- Factor in Factortame—funding and champerty for creative litigation lawyers
- New and updated content
- PI & Clinical Negligence Horizon Scanner—August 2021
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court’s final judgment in X v Kuoni Travel Ltd, unanimously overruling the judgments of the High Court and the Court of Appeal, and the operation and future of Practice Direction 3D and the Asbestos List. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, a New Law Journal article of interest, and details of our latest Horizon Scanner.
