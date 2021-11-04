- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 November 2021
- Damages
- Annual survey for hours and earnings figures released for 2021
- Damages—professional negligence
- Road traffic accidents
- Official Injury Claim publishes mixed injury working group update
- Case management
- Solicitors’ professional liability—can there be a conflict of interest prior to a retainer?
- Negligence—Application to set aside default judgment
- Evidence is inadmissible on a free-standing application to strike out under CPR 3.4(2)(a)
- Costs
- Part 36 and the 10 percent uplift where a good offer was made on costs by the receiving party
- Dishonest conduct and the entitlement to costs
This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the publication of the Annual survey for hours and earnings figures (ASHE) figures for 2021, and an Official Injury Claim update on their mixed injury working group. We have our usual round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A.
