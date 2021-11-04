LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 November 2021
  • Damages
  • Annual survey for hours and earnings figures released for 2021
  • Damages—professional negligence
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Official Injury Claim publishes mixed injury working group update
  • Case management
Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the publication of the Annual survey for hours and earnings figures (ASHE) figures for 2021, and an Official Injury Claim update on their mixed injury working group. We have our usual round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

