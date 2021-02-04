PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Personal Injury weekly highlights includes details of updates to the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) which come into force on 6 April 2021 and the Health Minister’s announcement of possible reform to clinical negligence compensation; specifically whether to implement a no-fault compensation system. We also have the usual HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) COVID-19 operational summary and a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. or to read the full analysis.