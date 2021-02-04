- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- CPR updates
- CPR changes and 127th practice direction update—various
- Health Minister details reforms to clinical negligence compensation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 February
- Case management
- Service—on business or agent, at an alternative place, with court’s permission
- The merits test torpedoes service out of the jurisdiction
- Costs
- Do Part 36 rewards apply to the costs of a detailed assessment?
- Solicitors’ retainers did not permit interim statute bills
- Clinical negligence
- Clinical negligence settlement — birth injury
- Failure to diagnose — pneumococcal meningitis
- Clinical negligence settlement—alleged fraud
- Damages
- LexisNexis® quantum case—clinical negligence—Grade 4 Pressure Sore
- Other PI & Clinical Negligence news
- Sir Geoffrey Vos discusses the integration of an online civil justice system
- LexTalk®PI & Clinical Negligence: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for the diary
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Personal Injury weekly highlights includes details of updates to the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) which come into force on 6 April 2021 and the Health Minister’s announcement of possible reform to clinical negligence compensation; specifically whether to implement a no-fault compensation system. We also have the usual HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) COVID-19 operational summary and a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As.
