PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—4 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • CPR updates
  • CPR changes and 127th practice direction update—various
  • Health Minister details reforms to clinical negligence compensation
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 February
  • Case management
  • Service—on business or agent, at an alternative place, with court’s permission
  • The merits test torpedoes service out of the jurisdiction
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Personal Injury weekly highlights includes details of updates to the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) which come into force on 6 April 2021 and the Health Minister’s announcement of possible reform to clinical negligence compensation; specifically whether to implement a no-fault compensation system. We also have the usual HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) COVID-19 operational summary and a round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

