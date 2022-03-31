LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • CPR updates
  • 142nd Practice Direction update—Damages claims pilot CPR PD 51ZB—in force 4 April 2022
  • 143rd Practice Direction update—in force 22 March 2022 and 1 June 2022
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Motor Insurers’ Bureau
  • Government drops plans for whiplash injury law reform follow-up
  • Mobile phone likely cause of defendant’s failure to keep a proper look out
  • Whether a driver was negligent in driving out of the emergency refuge area
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a Court of Appeal decision which found that the MIB was directly liable to a claimant where there was a breach of EU law. We also have details of some recent Practice Direction updates including amendments to CPR PD 51ZB (Damages Claim Pilot). This edition also includes our usual round-up of other key cases and news, our latest Horizon Scanner and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

