PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a Court of Appeal decision which found that the MIB was directly liable to a claimant where there was a breach of EU law. We also have details of some recent Practice Direction updates including amendments to CPR PD 51ZB (Damages Claim Pilot). This edition also includes our usual round-up of other key cases and news, our latest Horizon Scanner and New Law Journal articles of interest. or to read the full analysis.