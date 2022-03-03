LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • CPR updates
  • Civil Procedure Rules 141st Practice Direction update – in force 1 March 2022
  • Accidents abroad
  • Conflict of Laws—jurisdiction
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Approval of settlement
  • Public authorities and the state
  • Foreseeability
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes a High Court decision which considers jurisdiction following Brexit. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A.

