PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Cross-sector working group to clarify how to deal with mixed injury claims
  • Government expects £1.2bn savings from whiplash reform
  • MoJ announces £1bn savings for motorists as whiplash reforms come into force
  • Vicarious liability
  • Non-delegable duties and vicarious liability considered in the context of claims against dental practices
  • Damages
  • GAD updates guidance on Ogden tables
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the long awaited whiplash reforms, which came into force on 31 May 2021, and the future of fixed recoverable costs in personal injury cases. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

