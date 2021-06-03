- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Road traffic accidents
- Cross-sector working group to clarify how to deal with mixed injury claims
- Government expects £1.2bn savings from whiplash reform
- MoJ announces £1bn savings for motorists as whiplash reforms come into force
- Vicarious liability
- Non-delegable duties and vicarious liability considered in the context of claims against dental practices
- Damages
- GAD updates guidance on Ogden tables
- Costs
- Fixed recoverable costs in personal injury cases—where next?
- CPR updates
- 132nd Practice Direction update—damages claims pilot scheme introduced under CPR PD 51ZB
- Appeals
- Permission to appeal following remote hand down of judgment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Lord Burnett considers in committee evidence Legal Aid funding and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Regulation of medical professionals
- PSA publishes guidance on reforming health professional regulations
- Assisted Dying Bill [HL]
- The new EU Medical Devices Regulation is finally here
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the long awaited whiplash reforms, which came into force on 31 May 2021, and the future of fixed recoverable costs in personal injury cases. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A.
