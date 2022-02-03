LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key PI and clinical negligence developments
  • A Highway Code for the future—visionary changes or increased risks?
  • DHSC launches consultation on fixed recoverable costs in clinical negligence claims
  • APIL warns of unfairness stemming from government policy
  • Clinical negligence
  • Causation
  • Accidents abroad
  • Carriage by air—jurisdiction
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis on the updates to the Highway Code which came into force on 29 January 2022. We also include the news that a consultation has been launched on the introduction of fixed recoverable costs in clinical negligence claims. We also have our usual round-up of other key cases and news as well as New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

