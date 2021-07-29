- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Road traffic accidents
- Personal injury and the potential issues relating to the registration of cyclists and e-scooters
- Brexit
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—courts and tribunals guidance updated
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 July 2021
- Fundamental dishonesty
More...
- Appeal against dismissal of claim following finding of fundamental dishonesty
- Criminal injuries
- Disqualifying certain victims of trafficking with unspent convictions from receiving a CICA award did not discriminate in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights
- Case management
- Court of Appeal considers the withdrawal of admissions
- Anonymity for claimants refused as being unjustified and insufficiently evidenced
- Defective service of claim form results in collapse of £10m claim
- John Russell remains good law in relation to service out under Gateway 3
- Costs
- The value of co-funding in litigation funding
- Other PI & Clinical Negligence news
- MoJ publishes guide to civil mediation in England and Wales
- Law Society issues new webpage on remote hearings
- HMCTS announces new location of the Royal Courts of Justice Fees Office
- Queen’s Bench Masters Listing and Action Department Information for court users
- Queen’s Bench General, Media and Communications Information for court users
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of how cycling and e-scooters may be regulated in the future and the potential impact for practitioners on personal injury law, as well as analysis of a Supreme Court judgment on the compatibility of the exclusion of victims of human trafficking from compensation under the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme with the European Convention on Human Rights. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, and New Law Journal articles of interest.
