Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Personal injury and the potential issues relating to the registration of cyclists and e-scooters
  • Brexit
  • UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—courts and tribunals guidance updated
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 July 2021
  • Fundamental dishonesty
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of how cycling and e-scooters may be regulated in the future and the potential impact for practitioners on personal injury law, as well as analysis of a Supreme Court judgment on the compatibility of the exclusion of victims of human trafficking from compensation under the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme with the European Convention on Human Rights. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, and New Law Journal articles of interest. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

