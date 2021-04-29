- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
- MoJ reduces proposed increase of EL/PL small claims to £1,500
- MoJ publishes guidance and FAQs about whiplash reforms
- Automated, self-driving vehicles could be seen on UK motorways later in 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ABI further extends Statement of Intent to June 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 April
- CPRC minutes
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—5 March 2021
- Part 36 offers
- Withdrawing a Part 36 offer despite protected claimant party’s purported acceptance
- Public authorities and the state
- Prison failed to keep convicted murderer reasonably safe
- Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill
- Claims involving fraud and fundamental dishonesty
- Fundamental dishonesty
- Contempt of court
- Claims involving a fatality
- APIL critiques laws on bereavement as out of date
- Coroner’s inquests
- Coroner’s findings quashed
- Regulation of medical professionals
- Conflict of interests and duty to disclose—the importance of experts’ independence
- Case management
- Alternative methods of service and jurisdictional issues
- Civil procedure—failure to comply with order extending time for service of claim form meant no relief from sanction
- In-time application for an extension of time—principles to be applied
- Disclosure—when are documents in the control of a party?
- Invoking Norwich Pharmacal: clean hands, self-incrimination and the scope of the disclosure jurisdiction
- Costs
- Variation of costs budget available where the budget has been limited to court fees
- Court of Appeal—cost of ATE premium relevant to security for costs application
- Other news
- HMCTS Strategic Engagement Group discusses court reforms and video hearings
- Vaccine Damage Payments (Specified Disease) (Amendment) Order 2021
- National Health Service Trust (Scrutiny of Deaths) (England) Order 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&A
- Useful information
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the government’s announcement that it proposes to increase the small claims track limit for employer and public liability claims to £1,500. We also have analysis of a High Court judgment which found that a prison had failed to keep a convicted murderer reasonably safe. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a new Q&A.
