PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Key PI & Clinical Negligence developments
  • MoJ reduces proposed increase of EL/PL small claims to £1,500
  • MoJ publishes guidance and FAQs about whiplash reforms
  • Automated, self-driving vehicles could be seen on UK motorways later in 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ABI further extends Statement of Intent to June 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 26 April
  • CPRC minutes
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes the government’s announcement that it proposes to increase the small claims track limit for employer and public liability claims to £1,500. We also have analysis of a High Court judgment which found that a prison had failed to keep a convicted murderer reasonably safe. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

