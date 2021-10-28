LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—28 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 October 2021
  • Accidents abroad
  • Supreme Court refuses to restrict CPR PD 6B tort gateway and affirms lower court’s presumption of similarity
  • Application for summary judgment dismissed
  • Road traffic accidents
  • Queen’s Bench Division dismisses the claimant’s appeal
  • Judgment for the claimant subject to a deduction of 50% for contributory negligence
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of a Supreme Court judgment which made important statements about jurisdiction and the application of foreign law. We also have details of our latest Horizon Scanner. We have our usual round-up of other key cases, news, New Law Journal articles of interest and a recently published Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More