Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—28 January 2021

PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—28 January 2021
Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—28 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit—product liability, package holiday personal injury claims and rail accidents in the EU
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 January
  • HMCTS details process for dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) cases
  • Claims involving a fatality
  • Court of Appeal allows lost years claim for founder and managing director of company
  • Occupiers’ liability
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of Brexit on product liability, package holiday claims and rail accidents in the EU. We also consider a Court of Appeal decision which allowed a lost years claim for the founder and managing director of a company. We have our usual round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More