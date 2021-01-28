- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit—product liability, package holiday personal injury claims and rail accidents in the EU
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 January
- HMCTS details process for dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) cases
- Claims involving a fatality
- Court of Appeal allows lost years claim for founder and managing director of company
- Occupiers’ liability
- Hotel’s liability for risky activity of guest under the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1957
- Road traffic accident
- QBD finds 13 year old 10% contributory negligence
- Accidents abroad
- High Court guidance on the ‘escape clause’ in applicable law disputes under Rome II
- Court permits service at an alternative place
- Clinical negligence
- Wrongful conception and birth
- Public authorities and the state
- Damages awarded in malicious prosecution and misfeasance case
- Costs
- Costs orders where a defendant accepts a Part 36 offer out of time
- Senior Courts Costs Office guide updated—January 2021
- Other PI and clinical negligence news
- Queen’s Bench Guide updated—January 2021
- HMCTS issues revised fee account application form
- HMCTS second update of Civil Business Centres performance times for January 2021
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the impact of Brexit on product liability, package holiday claims and rail accidents in the EU. We also consider a Court of Appeal decision which allowed a lost years claim for the founder and managing director of a company. We have our usual round-up of other key cases and news, as well as webinar dates for your diaries, New Law Journal articles of interest and recently published Q&As.
