- PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 May
- HMCTS guidance updated following easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Road traffic accidents
- How will the new era of driverless vehicles impact the law and practice of personal injury?
- Claimants using online injury portal may need legal help
- Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on EU motor insurance jurisdiction
- Occupational disease
- Re-determination of the ‘lost years’ claim in mesothelioma case
- Product liability
- PIPA celebrates victory for women across the world over PIP breast implant case
- Damages
- QBD awards £509,957 for ‘significant injuries’ and consequential losses
- Part 36 offers
- Late acceptance of offer to settle
- Case management
- Curing bad service by email—sending is not service
- Order for alternative service in a Hague Service Convention state unjustified and set aside as circumstances not exceptional
- Costs
- What sanction, if any, applies for failure to serve and file a statement of costs 24 hours before a hearing?
- Indemnity costs—what will take a case ‘out of the norm’
- Other PI & Clinical Negligence news
- Withdrawal of treatment
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the potential impact of autonomous vehicles in light of the government’s recent consultation on the rules for the safe use of automated vehicles, as well as the new online portal for whiplash injuries scheduled to go live at the end of May. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, a New Law Journal article of interest and recently published Q&As.
