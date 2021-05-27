menu-search
PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 May
  • HMCTS guidance updated following easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
  • Road traffic accidents
  • How will the new era of driverless vehicles impact the law and practice of personal injury?
  • Claimants using online injury portal may need legal help
  • Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on EU motor insurance jurisdiction
  • Occupational disease
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of PI & Clinical Negligence weekly highlights includes analysis of the potential impact of autonomous vehicles in light of the government’s recent consultation on the rules for the safe use of automated vehicles, as well as the new online portal for whiplash injuries scheduled to go live at the end of May. In addition, we include a round-up of other key cases, news, a New Law Journal article of interest and recently published Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

